Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $60.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FWONK opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $71.17.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

