Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $208.14

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.14.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

