Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $208.14

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.14.
JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
In other news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
