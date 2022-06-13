Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price at $12.17

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $266.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

