Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Shares of PHIO stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

