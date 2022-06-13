National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $45.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Bank by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

