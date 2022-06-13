Brokerages Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) PT at 5.35

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 5.35.

Spire Global stock opened at 1.50 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of 1.25 and a 1 year high of 19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.44.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.