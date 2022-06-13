Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $38.00

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

