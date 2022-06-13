Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Buys £2,997.96 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,612 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,997.96 ($3,756.84).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,452 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,968.72 ($3,720.20).

On Monday, April 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,429 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,983.23 ($3,738.38).

Shares of SBO opened at GBX 82 ($1.03) on Monday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.65.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.