BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating)
Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 17.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.96 and a one year high of 29.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (Get Rating)
