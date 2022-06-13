BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the zero analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 17.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.96 and a one year high of 29.99.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,049,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,169,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.