Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Receives 8.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 8.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

DOUG opened at 5.13 on Friday. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of 5.02 and a one year high of 12.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.04.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 302.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

In related news, insider Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of 5.64 per share, for a total transaction of 28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,006,423 shares in the company, valued at 5,676,225.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.