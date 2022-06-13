Brokerages Set CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) PT at $15.33

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,590 shares of company stock valued at $113,109. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.78 on Friday. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

