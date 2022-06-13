MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $534.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $203.36 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.41.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

