Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $558.57

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $558.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSCI stock opened at $410.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.41.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

