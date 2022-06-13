Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $2,115.60

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,115.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,064.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,054.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,993.82. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,374.13 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

