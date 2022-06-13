AirBoss of America Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Pi Financial cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

BOS stock opened at C$18.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.05. The stock has a market cap of C$497.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.