Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Greif, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Greif in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $64.84 on Monday. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

