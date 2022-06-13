Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.72

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1312443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $545,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,398 shares of company stock worth $2,541,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,811,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.