NorthView Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 20th (NASDAQ:NVACU)

NorthView Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 20th. NorthView Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NVACU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. NorthView Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVACU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,714,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,537,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,509,000.

