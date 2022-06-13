CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.90

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 1094334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

