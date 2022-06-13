Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.59

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 4854957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $421.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,460,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
