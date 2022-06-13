High Tide (HITI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $145.68 million and a PE ratio of -10.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.
About High Tide (Get Rating)
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
