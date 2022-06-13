Sprinklr (CXM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 over the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.