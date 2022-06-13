Roots (ROO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th.

Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$121.29 million during the quarter.

Get Roots alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.