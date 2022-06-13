Roots (ROO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Roots (TSE:ROOGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th.

Roots (TSE:ROOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$121.29 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Roots (TSE:ROO)

