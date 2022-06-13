Coveo Solutions (CVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVO opened at C$6.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.92. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.00.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

CVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Coveo Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.