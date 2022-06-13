John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE WLYB opened at $53.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)
