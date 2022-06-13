ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RNW opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 986,490.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 108,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.