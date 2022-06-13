Jianpu Technology (JT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE JT opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jianpu Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

