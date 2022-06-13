Haivision Systems (HAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 15th.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.20 million.

Haivision Systems stock opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.12. The stock has a market cap of C$158.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92. Haivision Systems has a 12-month low of C$4.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

