Tuya (TUYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -0.72. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

