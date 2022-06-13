GURU Organic Energy (GUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect GURU Organic Energy to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.
GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.04 million.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GURU Organic Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Read More
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.