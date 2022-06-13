Fire & Flower (FAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Fire & Flower to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.17 million.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$3.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of C$2.51 and a 52 week high of C$11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Fire & Flower (Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.