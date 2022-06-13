Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of WDH opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.