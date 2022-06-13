Kaspien (KSPN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $3.00 on Monday. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Kaspien worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

