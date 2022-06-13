Kaspien (KSPN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th.
Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $3.00 on Monday. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.
