Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.80.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

