Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,138 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

