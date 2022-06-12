Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 345 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.75.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

