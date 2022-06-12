Sei Investments Co. Has $37.35 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Edison International worth $37,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

