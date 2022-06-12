Sei Investments Co. Sells 32,252 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $34,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.82) to £111 ($139.10) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.