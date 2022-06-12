Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,647 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $32,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 89.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,879,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $209.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.24 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $233.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

