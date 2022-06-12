Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 33,278 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Five9 worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $94.26 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

