Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 1,832 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.13% of Wingstop worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.42. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.08.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.