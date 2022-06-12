Seven Eight Capital LP Has $529,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.05. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

