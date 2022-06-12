Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 20,851 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 89,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

