Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 2,632 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

