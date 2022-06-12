Seeyond Sells 1,326 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $236.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.71. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

