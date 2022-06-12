Seeyond Makes New $530,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of CP stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

