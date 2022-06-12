Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.