Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $179.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.86 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.91.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

