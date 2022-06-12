Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Advance Auto Parts worth $34,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $29,680,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $26,025,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $179.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.91.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

