Sei Investments Co. Acquires 57,398 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $34,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 551,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 371,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,854,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,096 shares of company stock worth $11,691,961 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.64 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

